Saint Mark’s High School alumna Maddie Schepers adds state Gatorade Player of Year to soccer honors

MILLTOWN — Maddie Schepers, a recent graduate of Saint Mark’s High School, has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer in Delaware, the school announced recently.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, but also academic achievement and character on and off the field, according to Gatorade. Schepers is the second Saint Mark’s player to receive this award, and she joins recent winners Paige Kenton (2019-20) and Ashlee Brentlinger (2017-18), both from Padua Academy, from Catholic high schools.

Schepers scored 36 goals and added 19 assists this past season, leading the Spartans to a 16-2 record and the Division II state championship, the school’s first since 2008. Schepers scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over Caravel. She had a hat trick against Archmere in the semifinals.

She was Delaware’s player of the year as voted by the state’s coaches and a three-time first-team all-state selection. During her four varsity seasons, she scored 107 goals.

Off the field, Schepers has volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, youth soccer camps and a local soup kitchen. In the classroom, she had a 4.13 grade-point average. She will play college soccer for the University of Delaware.