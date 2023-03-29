Saint Mark’s High School baseball jumps out to big lead in defeat of Archmere Academy: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s baseball team put up 10 runs over the first two innings, and they held up in a 10-5 win over Archmere on March 28. The Spartans improved to 4-0 with the triumph.

The Spartans scored five runs in each of the first two innings to take control. Tyler Mosher was hit by a Jonathan O’Boyle pitch to open the bottom of the first, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by James Baffone. Zach Frame followed with a triple down the right-field line to make it 2-0, and a Jameson Summerill single brought Frame home. Caleb King closed out the scoring in the first with a two-run bomb over the fence in left-center field.

They added another five in the second. Saint Mark’s loaded the bases to open the inning on a strikeout wild pitch, hit by pitch and walk. After a pitching change, One run scored on a walk, another on a sacrifice fly, and a third on a King single. Summerill singled for the second consecutive time, this time bringing home two more runs.

The Auks scored single runs in the second and third, and their pitching shut down the Spartans after the second. Archmere climbed back into the game in the sixth. Kyle Zahnow reached on a fielder’s choice, and he scored when the next hitter, O’Boyle, launched a two-run homer to left-center.

Jason Lotkowski was hit by a pitch, and Ryan Campbell singled to right to put runners at the corners. A Saint Mark’s throwing error allowed Lotkowski to score, and with two outs, another error resulted in another Auks run.

But Spartans pitcher Todd Gilardi got out of the inning with a ground ball to shortstop Garrett Quinn, and he pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to seal the victory.

King and Summerill each finished with two hits and three runs batted in. The Spartans travel to Hodgson on Saturday for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

O’Boyle had two hits for Archmere, which fell to 0-2. The Auks host First State Military on Thursday at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.