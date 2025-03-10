Saint Mark’s High School brings Bill DiNardo back to sidelines as new football head coach

Bill DiNardo, the longtime former head coach of the Salesianum football program, has been hired as the next head coach at Saint Mark’s High School. The school announced DiNardo’s arrival via social media on March 7.

He replaces Joe Wright, who stepped down after the 2024 campaign. Wright, a 2004 graduate of Saint Mark’s, led the Spartans for seven years, reaching the postseason in 2021 and 2022. The Spartans spent the past two seasons playing in Class 3A, which generally includes the state’s largest programs. They are moving back to Class 2A this season and mostly will be playing schools with enrollments and rosters closer to their size.

DiNardo, a graduate of Archmere Academy, led the Sals for 19 seasons, from 2004-22. During that span, the team reached the postseason 16 times and won four state titles. He is the program’s all-time leader with 156 wins, and in the 2022 season he reached 300 career wins after a victory at St. Georges. He is the second-winningest scholastic football coach in Delaware history, trailing only the retired Bob Tattersall of Wilmington Friends.

Before arriving at Salesianum, DiNardo coached for 16 seasons at Middletown High School, winning three state titles. He began his head coaching career at Caravel Academy in 1986, where he stayed for two seasons.

DiNardo will make his debut as a Spartan on Aug. 28 at Cape Henlopen.