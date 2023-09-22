Saint Mark’s High School defense clamps down in football win at Red Lion Christian Academy: Photo gallery

RED LION — James Campbell threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Spartans defeated Red Lion, 29-0, on Sept. 21.

At least as impressive was the Saint Mark’s defense. After giving up 30 points last week at Archmere, they put up a goose egg on Thursday. Each time the Lions threatened, the Spartans got stingy. They clogged up holes, forced a fumble and prevented the Lions from getting big plays when they needed them most.

The Spartans continued their offensive prowess, having scored 34 points last week. They got their first chance midway through the first quarter after a Lions fumble, giving Saint Mark’s possession at their own 40.

Keigan Barnes continued his stellar season on the ground, picking up 15 yards on a first down run, then another five. A few plays later, Jude Campbell made a jumping catch in the front corner of the end zone on an 18-yard pass from his brother with 4:34 remaining in the first quarter.

The Lions went back to work on offense, getting a 14-yard pass reception from Evan Budinger to Monte Polack, getting them to midfield. Jacque Wilson then ran for another 14. On first down from the 36, Budinger threw to Jahsiear Rogers for 10 yards, and a penalty on the Spartans set Red Lion up with first down from the Spartans’ 13. Penalties, however, sent Red Lion in the wrong direction, and a field goal attempt fell victim to a bad snap.

Red Lion got into Spartans territory on its next drive as well, but the defense tightened and forced a punt. With the ball at the Spartans’ 27, James Campbell — as he was about to be hit — found Logan Klein for a 49-yard gain. From the Lions’ 24, Caleb King ran for five, and Klein carried on second down to the 3. Campbell took it in from there, and the Spartans added a two-point conversion.

The script was similar after that. Budinger and Rogers connected for 15 yards to the Saint Mark’s 39, and a pass to Bradyn Coleman got them down to the 24. Again, the Spartans cranked up the defense. Up front, Jake O’Donoghue, Aidan Zellman, Connor Sullivan and Connor Kilby stopped the Lions at critical junctures, and behind them, several Spartans had big games. On this drive, the Lions attempted another field goal, but it was blocked. Klein tracked down the loose ball and scampered down the left sideline to the Red Lion 35.

Again, the Campbells teamed up, with James finding Jude with a 20-yard scoring pass just 17 seconds before halftime.

Red Lion got deep into Spartans territory once more on the opening drive of the second half, reaching the 25. But the Saint Mark’s defense again got busy, forcing a punt.

On the final touchdown drive for the Spartans, which covered 81 yards, Caleb King got it started with a 26-yard run. Barnes did most of the work after that until Campbell sent a 6-yard shovel pass up the middle to Klein for six more.

Final statistics were not available early Friday morning. Saint Mark’s (2-1) begins a four-game homestand on Sept. 29 against Caesar Rodney at 7 p.m. The Lions (2-2) have a week off before traveling to Concord for a 10:30 a.m. kickoff on Oct. 7.

All photos by Mike Lang.