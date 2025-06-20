Saint Mark’s High School graduate Lily Phillips earns Gatorade Player of the Year honors for Delaware girls soccer

Lily Phillips, who recently graduated from Saint Mark’s High School, has been named the Gatorade Delaware Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Gatorade has been honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes for 40 years for their success on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Phillips scored 16 goals and added 20 assists for the Spartans, who went 13-3 and earned a trip to the Division II state championship game, where they fell to Caravel, 1-0, in overtime. She was a three-time first-team all-state selection and a 2024 United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic Region honoree.

Phillips finished her high school career with 78 goals and 75 assists, and she was ranked as the 32nd-best recruit in the Class of 2025 by PrepSoccer.com. She will play her college soccer at Penn State University.

In the classroom, Phillips maintained a 3.55 weighted grade-point average. She was one of two students awarded the David Bakerian Scholarship by the Delaware Bankers Association for an essay on financial literacy.

She has volunteered for the Meadowood Program, which serves students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and she has also given of her time to the Friendship House and the Food Bank of Delaware.

Each Gatorade Player of the Year in all of the sports recognized receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, or to find past winners or nominate a student-athlete, go to playeroftheyear.gatorade.com.