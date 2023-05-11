Saint Mark’s High School picks up girls soccer win on senior night at the Graveyard: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — The Saint Mark’s girls soccer team was hungry for a win after suffering its first two setbacks of the season, and being able to get that on the night the seniors were honored would be an extra treat.

Two of those seniors scored goals in the first half to help the Spartans take a 4-0 victory over Ursuline on May 10. The game was played under the lights in the Graveyard, the school’s football stadium.

The Spartans generated more pressure in the early going, but they could not get in position to threaten with a goal. Raiders goalkeeper Julia Terzaghi came up with a few saves, including one on Saint Mark’s first corner kick, but the Spartans broke through in the 22nd minute. Katie Lennon got free about 10 yards in front of Terzaghi and adroitly redirected a pass from Kaileigh Brady.

The Raiders put a few shots on Spartans keeper Marissa Cirillo, but she was able to keep everything out of the net. Riley Fleetwood gave Saint Mark’s a 2-0 lead in the 33rd, lofting the ball toward the net and over the outstretched hands of a leaping Terzaghi. The Raiders backstop kept the margin at two goals with a diving stop in the 37th, and another on the ensuing corner kick.

Ursuline gained some momentum early in the second half, missing one shot wide and another high. A corner kick in the 50th went through the box in front of Cirillo, and another corner a few minutes after that was intercepted.

Terzaghi stopped a few more shots before the Spartans struck again. Whitney Evancho added to the lead with a laser high into the net in the 64th minute. Hailey Short scored the final goal in the 73rd, getting to a through ball and knocking it in.

Final statistics were not available on Thursday morning. Saint Mark’s (12-2) closes out the regular season on May 17 at Sanford at 4 p.m. Ursuline (4-8) will travel to Concord this afternoon at 3 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.