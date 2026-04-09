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Saint Mark’s High School softball gets bats going in win vs. Laurel High School: Photo gallery

By
Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
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Saint Mark's Karlee Cathcart makes the catch at first from shortstop Kimorah Neal to retire a Bulldogs batter. Dialog photo/Mike Lang

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s banged out 15 hits and snapped a two-game losing streak to Henlopen Conference opponents with a 15-1, five-inning softball victory over Laurel on April 8.

Bella Holl was one of the hitting standouts for the Spartans. The freshman went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and four runs batted in. Kimorah Neal also had three hits, including the game’s only triple, and she scored twice. Tanai Tippens had three hits, scored three times and knocked in a pair. Karlee Cathcart added two hits, and she scored on a steal of home.

In the circle, Gabby Saggione and Cam McIlvain scattered six hits. Laurel’s lone run scored on an error in the fifth inning.

Saint Mark’s improved to 3-2. The Spartans are on the road Saturday against Delaware Military at 1 p.m. at Piedmont Softball Field. The Bulldogs (3-2) are home against Polytech on April 14 at 4:15 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.

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