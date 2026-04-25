Archmere Academy earns softball win vs. Odyssey Charter School: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Archmere scored 10 runs in the first two innings, and the Auks received a standout pitching performance from senior Meredith Finger in an 11-1, five-inning softball victory over Odyssey Charter on April 24.

The first four batters in the bottom of the first went single, single, double and double, with the first double – off the bat of Finger – scoring two runs, and the second, from Juliet Polsky (St. Anthony of Padua Parish), bringing Finger home. Vivienne Govatos singled to drive in the fourth run of the first, and she scored on another base hit, this one by Adrianna Vicario.

The Auks brought nine batters to the plate in the first, which meant leadoff hitter Eliza Freeman was back up to begin the second. She and Finger reached base again, and both scored on Polsky’s single to right. Ava Milewski (St. Ann Parish) blasted a triple to left field, bringing Polsky home, and the Auks added two more before the inning ended.

That was more than enough for Finger. When she wasn’t busy getting hits and scoring runs, she was in the circle keeping the Owls from mounting any comeback. She surrendered a single to begin the game, then struck out the next three batters. Odyssey had runners at second and third with one out in the third, but Finger struck out the next two hitters.

Finger surrendered three hits while striking out nine. Govatos and Maddie Benson (Incarnation Parish, Mantua Twp. N.J.) both had two hits and two runs scored, as did Polsky. Archmere (3-6) takes on Delaware Military on April 28 at 4 p.m. at Piedmont Little League.

Aleena Nieves doubled for the Owls, and she also knocked in their lone run with a fifth-inning groundout. Odyssey (4-6) plays Ursuline on April 27 at 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex.

Photos by Mike Lang.