Saint Mark’s High School softball powers past Brandywine High School: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Carly Maxton and Olivia Datilio combined to strike out 14 and allowed just one hit as Saint Mark’s softball defeated Brandywine, 12-0, in five innings on May 6.

Maxton, a senior, struck out all nine batters she faced. Datilio relieved her in the fourth and struck out the next five. With two outs in the fifth, the Bulldogs’ Samantha Bargren drove a ball into right field for the team’s only hit of the game. The final batter popped out to second base to end the game.

After a scoreless first inning, the Spartans opened the scoring in the second. Morgan Hall led off with the first of her three doubles. Maxton blooped a double down the left field line, putting runners at second and third. Jordon Alexander bunted, and a throwing error allowed the two courtesy runners to score. Alexander was safe and eventually scored.

Saint Mark’s added five more in the third. Ryleigh Thomas drove in Chloe Bedwell with a single, and Thomas came in on Hall’s second double. Hall scored on an error, and the Spartans plated two more before the inning ended. A single by Datilio brought in two more in a four-run fourth.

The Spartans finished with nine hits. They improved to 11-1 and host Ursuline on Monday at 4 p.m. on senior day. Brandywine (6-7) is off until Wednesday, when they visit Hodgson at 4 p.m. in the second of a five-game road trip.

All photos by Mike Lang.

