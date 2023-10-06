Saint Mark’s High School topples Newark Charter in volleyball, 3-0: Photo gallery

NEWARK — The Saint Mark’s volleyball team passed its most recent test, earning a 3-0 sweep of Newark Charter on Oct. 5. Set scores were 25-19, 25-11, and 25-18.

A large crowd, including a contingent of Newark Charter students and cheerleaders, gathered for the highly anticipated matchup. Saint Mark’s entered the week ranked second by Delaware Live Sports, while the Patriots were fifth.

A long run in the first set left forced the Patriots to play catch-up most of the way. The Spartans controlled the second set, and they had a big lead in the third as well before Newark Charter staged a bit of a comeback.

Lauren Mehelas had nine kills and three blocks for the Spartans, while Reagan Garibaldi added seven kills and four blocks. Taylor Holly served up three aces and collected 23 digs. The Spartans (9-0) visit No. 1 Smyrna on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a battle between the last two unbeaten teams.

For the Patriots, four players each had six kills: Kennedy Pavlekovich, Avery Murray, Sara Shuts and Zhara Pritchett. Shuts added four blocks, and Charlotte Seiler had 20 digs in the libero position. Newark Charter (5-2) travels to Wilmington Charter on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.