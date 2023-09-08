Saint Mark’s High School volleyball aces first test of ’23 season: Photo gallery

ST. GEORGES — Saint Mark’s opened its 2023 volleyball season below the canal, taking care of St. Georges Tech in straight sets on Sept. 7. Set scores were 25-9, 25-8, and 25-7.

A hitting error on Saint Mark’s gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead in the first set before the Spartans took control. Behind the service game of Maddi Way, Saint Mark’s went on a 9-0 run that included three aces by Way, another service winner, and a big smash by Lauren Mehelas. After that run ended, the Spartans scored the next seven, this time with Mehelas on serve and delivering a pair of aces herself.

Kayla Riley scored on a kill in the second set to bring the Hawks within three at 6-3, and a Saint Mark’s error cut their lead to two. But the Spartans regained serve following an Ava Borcky cross, and Way took her position behind the service line. She would remain there for the next 14 points, adding several more aces along the journey. Borckey ended the second with her lone ace of the day.

Every player on the Saint Mark’s roster ended up on the scoresheet. Aubrey Sullivan delivered a pair of kills in the second, and Kara Hrycak and Reagan Garibaldi went on the attack in the third. The lone freshman on the squad, Sutton Mix, picked up her first high school points with a kill and a block in quick succession midway through the third. The last of the Spartans’ 18 aces on the afternoon was offered up by Ashley Strohmeier, sending the score to match point. A service error on St. Georges brought the match to an end.

Garibaldi led Saint Mark’s with six kills, while Borcky added five. Way finished with 10 aces and 18 assists. Libero Taylor Holly kept busy, collecting 17 digs. The Spartans (1-0) have their home opener on Sept. 12 when Brandywine visits for a 7:15 p.m. start.

For St. Georges, Riley led with six kills. Erica Faedtke had 13 digs. The Hawks fell to 0-1 and play at Wilmington Friends on Sept. 12 at 5:15 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.