Saint Mark’s High School wins thriller in penalty kicks vs. Wilmington Friends School to return to DIAA boys soccer final: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The Saint Mark’s boys soccer team waited until the 75th minute to score in its quarterfinal win over Caravel last weekend. On Nov. 16 at Abessinio Stadium, the Spartans and Wilmington Friends battled for 100 scoreless minutes before going to penalty kicks.

Ryan Betts stopped Friends’ final penalty kick attempt, making Gabe Arick the only thing standing between another round of PKs and another trip to the DIAA Division II championhip game. Arick approached and calmly sent the ball past Quakers keeper Dan Selekman for the 0-0 (5-4) victory, setting off a wild celebration among the Saint Mark’s faithful.

There were a lot of balls heading into the net in the penalty-kick tiebreaker, the total opposite of the game. Both teams managed to move the ball up and down the field, but the defenses, including the keepers, made sure there were only zeroes on the scoreboard.

The Spartans had a prime opportunity to get a goal in regularion when Dan Otlowski got around a Quakers defenseman and in on Selekman. He shot from about 12 yards out, but the Friends’ backstop came out to block the shot. There was a rebound to be had, but it was chipped over the net and through the football goalposts.

Toward the end of regulation, a Quakers attacker sent a rising shot from about 30 yards out toward the top left corner of the net. Betts was able to stop it with a leaping save.

Final statistics were not available Thursday afternoon. The Spartans (12-5-1) will meet the top seed, Sussex Academy, for the title on Saturday at noon at Dover High School. Tickets must be purchased online at DIAA (Delaware) Events and Tickets by GoFan.

Friends finished the season 13-3-1.

All photos by Mike Lang.