Saint Mark’s runs past Red Lion in boys basketball: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s boys basketball team fell behind against Red Lion, 2-0, when the teams met on Dec. 20, but the Spartans answered with the next 21 points of the contest on their way to a 73-20 victory.

Jorden Jones got the Spartans on the board with a three-point shot, the first of 10 from distance for Saint Mark’s on the night. The Spartans harassed the Lions with smothering defense and turned those opportunities into points on several occasions.

Coach Lonnie Wright was able to get significant minutes for the entire roster, and 10 Spartans scored.

Chase Wright led the way with 16 points. He was joined in double figures by Jones with 11 and Chad Dohl with 10. The Spartans (3-2) finish a three-game homestand on Thursday against Newark. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.

Red Lion fell to 2-5. They also play Thursday, traveling to Cape Henlopen for a 6:30 p.m. matchup with the Vikings.

