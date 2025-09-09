Saint Mark’s volleyball sweeps past St. Georges: Photo gallery

ST. GEORGES — Saint Mark’s recovered from a late deficit in the second set in their volleyball match Sept. 8 at St. Georges, and the Spartans carried the momentum through a sweep of a tough Hawks squad. Set scores were 25-17, 25-23, and 25-21.

The early stages of the first set showcased the service games of several players. Maddi Way of Saint Mark’s served up a pair of aces during an opening 4-0 run, but Elizabeth DiMascio of the Hawks answered with three of her own as the hosts scored the next five points. Once the Spartans got the serve back, however, Maya Frohnapfel put them in front with a pair of knuckleballs that fell to the floor untouched.

St. Georges pulled to within three at 13-10 on a Spartans hitting error, but Saint Mark’s scored 10 of the next 12 points to create some breathing room. Way (St. John the Beloved Parish) and Frohnapfel added aces during that stretch. Down 11, the Hawks reeled off four straight, but Spartans freshman Gia Pezzullo scored on a crossing attack to clinch the set.

The Spartans jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second, but St. Georges senior and all-state candidate Kayla Riley got untracked. She scored on a back-line attack to get St. Georges on the board, then scored on a smash from the front line. The Spartans found themselves ahead by five once more at 15-10 after a 4-0 run that included a kill from Caitlin Hoban, an ace off the tape from Olivia Thomas, and a Frohnapfel kill.

Riley led the comeback, booming attack after attack as the Hawks closed the gap. St. Georges tied the set at 17 on a Spartans hitting error, and freshman Madison Oakes put them on top with an ace. The Hawks scored two more points, taking a 20-17 lead, but the Spartans responded.

The final stretch of the second set was back and forth. St. Georges took a 23-22 lead, but the Spartans scored the final three points. Hoban (St. John the Beloved Parish) found open space with a tip to put Saint Mark’s up two sets.

Adriana Morris (St. Paul Parish, Delaware City) scored on a bomb early in the third as the Spartans again scored the first five points. This time, however, they kept the advantage. Contributions from a variety of players, including Laura Garrett and Madison Johnston (St. John the Beloved Parish), helped the Spartans go up by as many as eight points.

Frohnapfel’s kill got Saint Mark’s to match point at 24-18, but the Hawks would save three times before Morris’ tip landed.

Saint Mark’s improved to 2-0 and will host Wilmington Charter on Thursday night at 7:15.

For the Hawks, Riley had 13 kills, while Lexi McCorkle had 13 digs. DiMascio had three aces. St. Georges (0-1) will make the short trip to Middletown on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.