Salesianum basketball wins going away against Delaware Military: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Delaware Military Academy pressed the action against Salesianum throughout the first half on Feb. 16, rushing the ball up the court and pounding it inside over and over again, with great success. Mix in some timely three-point shots, and the Seahawks managed a six-point halftime lead.

But the host Sals were a different team in the second half, holding DMA to just 19 points over the final two quarters and gradually taking control on offense. The Sals took the lead early in the fourth and won the game going away, 70-55. It was their ninth win in their last 10 outings..

DMA came out hustling and shooting, and making their fair share of shots. Khyaire Hines opened the scoring with a three-pointer, much to the delight of the large Seahawks student section in attendance. The hustle was evident on a bucket for Carlos Mackall, who got into position on a missed shot and laid it back as the lead grew. Jordan Green hit a three-pointer, and Hines added a free throw as the Seahawks went up, 15-8.

Brett O’Hara answered for the Sals. O’Hara, who made seven three-point shots the night before against St. Elizabeth, drained another triple in front of his Salesianum schoolmates, then closed out the scoring in the first period with a pair of free throws. The Sals trailed, 15-13, after one.

The Seahawks enjoyed their biggest scoring period of the night in the second. It started with a three-pointer from Dante Peronti, who waved to the DMA students after the bucket. The lead grew to seven, 24-15, as the Seahawks opened the second with a 9-2 start, primarily by pounding the ball inside after Peronti’s initial three.

The Sals got a spark off the bench from Kareem Thomas. He drained a three-pointer, then deposited an offensive rebound, to get Salesianum back into the game. But DMA scored the next five, capped by a Hines mid-range, and Peronti’s second triple of the game a minute later pushed the Seahawks’ lead to 10, their biggest. It was 36-30 at the break.

Deuce Mutts made his presence known as the third quarter opened. The Sals’ sophomore forward scored the first six points in close, knotting the score and putting a charge into the Salesianum students.

Peronti quieted the home crowd momentarily with another three, and the Seahawks eventually rebuilt that six-point lead at 44-38 thanks largely to Hines and Mackall. Again, the Sals ended a quarter with five straight, and the DMA advantage was a single point heading into the fourth.

Seventeen seconds in, Justin Molen converted both ends of a one-and-one to give the Sals their first lead. O’Hara turned a steal into two more points, and after Green scored for the Seahawks, Molen swished a three. Another turnover became a reverse layup for Justin Hinds, and the Sals were on their way.

After Hinds’ bucket, Salesianum began a parade to the free throw line. The Sals scored their next 13 points from the line, missing on just one attempt in the fourth.

Molen led the way with 27 points. O’Hara also reached double figures with 11. The team made 26 free throws overall in 29 attempts. Salesianum improved to 11-7 and hosts Howard on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. in a highly anticipated matchup.

For the Seahawks, Hines had 16. He was joined in double figures by Peronti (12) and Mackall (10). Delaware Military (7-10) hits the road Thursday to Wilmington Charter. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.