Salesianum football to host Cape Henlopen as high school athletics kicks off

Salesianum is gearing up for the 2022 football season, which opens tonight (Sept. 1) at home against Cape Henlopen. The Sals went 8-3 last year, reaching the semifinals of the DIAA Class 3A state tournament before losing to eventual champion Middletown.

For the Sals, junior Andrew Ransome is one of the weapons out of the backfield, and on defense, end Nate Ray, a senior, stacks up against the best the state has to offer. A potent weapon for Sallies is the special teams. Senior James Collins gives his team lots of help with his right leg on kickoffs and field goals, while classmate Aidan Montgomery can punt them out of harm’s way if necessary.

The Sals are in pursuit of their first state championship since 2013. They last appeared in the title game in 2018.

2021 season: 8-3, lost to Middletown in Class 3A semifinal

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 1: CAPE HENLOPEN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Sussex Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24: St. Georges, noon

Sept. 30: HODGSON, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: CAESAR RODNEY, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Middletown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22: William Penn, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28: Smyrna, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: DOVER, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11: APPOQUINIMINK, 7:30 p.m.