Salesianum School advances in DIAA basketball tournament with win over Saint Mark’s High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Eighth-seeded Salesianum used a powerful inside game and a smothering defense to earn its way to another DIAA boys basketball tournament quarterfinal with a 63-48 win over No. 9 Saint Mark’s on Feb. 27 at Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium.

An energetic capacity crowd filled the gym, with Salesianum’s students dressed in black in their customary position behind the west basket, and Saint Mark’s pajama-clad student body across from their team bench. The Sals, shooting in the first half in front of the Spartans’ students, did their best to silence the visitors.

Dominic Downs (Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, West Chester, Pa.) had five points in the first quarter, and Sals big R.J. Johnson’s lone points came early on from outside the arc as Sallies built a 16-8 advantage after one. The Spartans’ Khalil Kemp hit an off-balance mid-range jumper to open the second, and after Kai Abplanalp hit for the Sals, Luke Podolak (St. John the Beloved Parish) drained a three-pointer to cut the Salesianum lead to 18-13.

The Sals, however, went on a 9-2 run after that triple, as their defense limited the damage Saint Mark’s could inflict. Johnson found success down low, and Nasir Logan closed out the run with a three-pointer that pushed the lead to a dozen with 3:44 left in the half. The lead grew to 14 at the break.

The Spartans continued to struggle offensively in the third quarter. The managed just two field goals while the Sals gradually added to the lead. Saint Mark’s found the touch in the fourth. Khalil Kemp scored 12 points in the final eight minutes, including two three-pointers, and Tariq Warner added six, as the deficit shrunk to 13 points with about two minutes to go.

Johnson had 18 to lead Salesianum, with Kevin Coleman (12) and Latrell Wright (10) also hitting double figures. The Sals (9-12) will battle the top seed, Dover, on Sunday night in Dover. They play the Senators at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall at Delaware State University, the second game of a quarterfinal doubleheader. The Senators defeated Saleiaunum on Feb. 17 by a 43-39 score.

The girls’ game that precedes the boys’ affair pits the fifth-seeded Ursuline Raiders against the 13th seed, Polytech. That begins at 4:30, and a single ticket is good for both games. Tickets are available at www.gofan.co .

Kemp finished with 17 points for Saint Mark’s, and Max Batten (St. John the Beloved Parish) added nine. The Spartans finished the season at 15-7.

Other Catholic schools playing in DIAA quarterfinals this weekend:

No. 8 Padua vs. No. 1 Caravel on Saturday at noon at Salesianum. That will be followed by a boys quarterfinal involving No. 7 Howard vs. No. 2 St. Elizabeth.

On Sunday, No. 7 St. Elizabeth girls meet No. 2 Delaware Military Academy at 1 p.m. at Saint Mark’s. The boys’ game that follows is No. 12 Smyrna vs. No. 4 St. Georges.

Photos by Mike Lang.