Salesianum School baseball takes 4-1 win over St. Elizabeth High School: Photo gallery

Sallies catcher Jude Swift tags out a Vikings runner late in the Sals' win. Dialog photo/Mike Lang

WILMINGTON — Salesianum baseball moved to 10-7 on the season with a 4-1 victory over St. Elizabeth on May 16. It was the Sals’ third straight win.

Liam O’Brien gave the Sals the lead in the bottom of the second with a line drive single to right field. The Vikings tied the game in the top of the fourth when Jimmy Garrett, batting with runners on first and second, hit a line-drive RBI single to center.

Sallies answered in the bottom of the fourth. Aiden Tesche singled to center field to drive in a run, giving the home team a 2-1 lead. O’Brien brought in an insurance run for the Sals in the bottom of the fifth, and Jude Carter drove home the final run of the day with a line single to right, also in the fifth.

Salesianum starting pitcher Jack Rossi pitched six innings. Carter went 3 for 3 for Salesianum, and Luke Trout went 2 for 3 for the Vikings. Evan Frank pitched the seventh inning for the Sals and earned the save by striking out the side.

Salesianum will play its final regular-season game on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Middletown. St. Elizabeth finished the regular season 11-7 and should be in the DIAA field, which will be announced Saturday night or Sunday morning.

This recap includes material from websites4sports.com. All photos by Mike Lang.

