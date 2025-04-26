Salesianum School baseball upends Conrad Schools of Science behind Brandon Emig complete game: Photo gallery

NEWPORT – Sophomore Brandon Emig scattered five hits and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game effort as Salesianum downed previously unbeaten Conrad, 6-2, on April 25 at Conrad Field at Richey Elementary School.

The game had been delayed from early April because of weather, and the makeup date was perfect for baseball. Emig (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish) allowed a run in the first after Mark Spoor led off with a double, but he eventually struck out the side in the first. He followed that up by retiring the Red Wolves in order in the second, third and fourth during a stretch of 11 straight outs.

Emig struck out nine on the afternoon, and he received solid defense behind him. Shortstop C.J. Moxley snagged two line drives, including one with a leaping catch to end the fifth with two Red Wolves on base and the Sals holding a three-run lead. Rightfielder Matt McSorley also kept busy, recording four putouts.

Conrad starter Nick Dello Buono retired the Sals 1-2-3 in the first, but after falling behind, the Sals got the offense going in the second. Jude Swift walked and stole second, and with one out, Landon Johnston reached on an error that scored courtesy runner Mike Dell’Oso. A double off the bat of Tai Wu put runners at second and third, and Emig knocked in Johnston with a groundout.

Salesianum added two more in the fourth. With one out, Moxley was hit by a pitch, and McSorley walked. A single to right by Swift scored Moxley, and Jack Bujnowski followed with another RBI single.

Swift doubled in McSorley in the seventh for the Sals’ fifth run, and he took third on the throw home. Swift then came in on a wild pitch. The Red Wolves added an unearned run in their half, but Emig prevented any further scoring.

Swift and Johnston both were on base twice, drove in a run and scored another. The Sals (8-2) host Saint Mark’s on April 29 at 6 p.m.

Spoor had two hits for the Red Wolves, who fell to 10-1. They host Saint Mark’s on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Conrad Field at Richey Elementary School.

Photos by Mike Lang.