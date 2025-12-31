Salesianum School basketball falls to Virginia foe in double overtime: Photo gallery

SALISBURY, Md. – Salesianum overcame an eight-point halftime deficit only to see Varina (Va.) rally to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, then outlast the Sals for a 75-70 win in double overtime at the Governors Challenge at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Md., on Dec. 30.

The Sals trailed, 29-21, after a buzzer-beating three-point shot at the end of the first half by the Blue Devils, but Salesianum frustrated Varina with tough defense throughout the third quarter and kept their offensive momentum they had gained in the second quarter. They scored 12 of the first 13 points of the second half, taking a 33-30 lead on a layup by Mark Brown (St. Ann Parish) with 3:20 remaining.

The teams took turns with the lead, with Varina taking a 38-35 lead at the end of the third on a three at the buzzer by Dwayne Atkins.

Latrell Wright tied the game at 40 early in the fourth with a triple, and he hit another the next time down the floor to put the Sals on top. Again, the Blue Devils fought back to take a 44-43 lead, but the Sals answered with their biggest run of the day.

Brady Esser fed Wright for an assist to begin a 10-0 run. Esser played distributor again on their next possession, finding Matthew Shelly, who drained a three-pointer. A steal by Dominic Downs (Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, West Chester, Pa.) led to a layup by Kai Abplanalp, and Esser added three free throws on four attempts to push the lead to 53-44 midway through the fourth.

The Blue Devils did not back down, and by the time there was 1:20 left in regulation, they had fought back to tie. The big play in Varina’s 9-0 run was a four-point play from Caleb Straughter, who was fouled as he nailed a corner three-point shot. After a Salesianum turnover, Michael Farley hit another three to knot the score. The teams were tied, 55-55, at the end of regulation.

A Downs three-point shot with 11 seconds to go in the first overtime tied the score at 61, sending the contest to a second four-minute extra session. The Sals took a 66-65 lead early on a follow shot from Brown, but Atkins hit another three to put the Blue Devils on top for good. Wright had a pair of field goals in the second overtime, and the Sals had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer in the final 10 seconds, but Varina forced one last turnover to extinguish the Sals’ hopes.

Wright finished with 21 points to lead Salesianum, with Brown contributing 15. The Sals (5-5) are on the road on Jan. 6 at Malvern Prep (Pa.) for a 7 p.m. tip.

Straughter led three Blue Devils in double figures with 23. He was joined by Damari Carter (21) and Farley (13).

Photos by Mike Lang.