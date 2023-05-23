Salesianum School captures DIAA outdoor track and field state championship: Photo gallery

Salesianum’s impressive depth was too much for the competition to overcome as the Sals won the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Division I spring track and field title on May 19-20 at Dover High School. It was the 20th overall title for the Sals and their fourth straight. The Sals finished with 124 points, almost double the total of runner up Cape Henlopen, who had 69.

The 4×200 meter relay team of George Mackin, Anthony DelliCompagni, Vinny DelliCompagni and Jake Portale were winners, as was the 4×100 team that included the DelliCompagnis, Jasyn Truitt and Bishop Lane.

Individual winners included senior Matthew Klous, who repeated as state champion in the pole vault; Lane in the 400-meter dash; Truitt in the 200; and Matt Miller in the 1,600. James Kennedy came in second behind Miller. Truitt was runner up in the 100-meter dash. Miller added a third-place finish in the 3,200.

Besides the top-three placements, the Sals racked up points in nearly every event with multiple finishers in the top eight. That contributed to their convincing win.

In Division II, Saint Mark’s had an impressive meet on their way to a third-place finish. The Spartans, who were the defending champions, had 97.5 points, just behind champion A.I. duPont, who had 106, and Delaware Military Academy, with 99.

The Spartans did well in the field events. Luke Watson and Logan Klein were second and third, respectively, in the shot put, and the pair swapped places in the discus, with Klein second and Watson third.

On the track, the 4×800 relay team of Brandon Smith, Matthew Cox, Sean Kemske and Brian Yeager delivered a second-place finish, as did the 4×200 quartet of Donovan Artis, T.J. Martin, Shawn Hanggodo and Chad Dohl. Connor Gebhardt came in second in the 1,600 and the 800, and Jude Rykacwewski was third in the 300-meter hurdles.

Archmere had a second-place finish from Jack Maister in the long jump, with St. Elizabeth senior Quasim Benson right behind him in third.

All photos courtesy of Nick Halliday.