Salesianum School dedicates tennis courts in memory of Rosemary and Joseph Kelly: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Salesianum School welcomed the latest addition to its athletic facilities on May 16 when the school dedicated the Rosemary and Joseph Kelly ’59 Courts. The Kelly Courts, which began hosting Salesianum tennis matches in April, consist of six courts marked for tennis and pickleball, along with a viewing area on the Abessinio Stadium complex property.

The project was made possible through a landmark gift from Rosemary Kelly and her children. The courts are a tribute to Joseph Kelly, who, according to the school, was known for his ability to chase down any shot in a tennis match. Kelly was inducted into the Salesianum Hall of Fame in 1993 when he was recognized for his professional accomplishments and civic leadership.

The Kelly Courts are a direct result of the advent of Fusco Fields, which were dedicated last fall. The installation of the turf fields necessitated the demolition of the school’s 35-year-old courts.

Kelly Courts will be available for reservation by the public.

