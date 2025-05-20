Saint Mark’s High School takes second straight Division II boys track and field title

Saint Mark’s did not win a spring track and field championship until 2022, but with a victory May 17-18 at Dover High School, the Spartans repeated their championship from last year and made it three of the last four. The Spartans finished with 108 points, 19 ahead of second-place Tatnall. Laurel came in third.

Two Spartans won events. AyoMosiah Odumosu was the winner of the triple jump, and Brian Yeager ran to first place in the 800.

Saint Mark’s earned points throughout the meet. Their second-place finishes came from Odumosu in the long jump, Elijah Burke in both the shot put and the 200-meter dash, and Alex Jurgaitis in the 800-meter run. The Spartans also were second in the 4×200 relay, with the team of Patrick Lamb, Yeager, Charles Davis and Burke.

The 4×800 quartet of Patrick Hogate, Evan Paskevicius, Connor Wrinn and Yeager was third. Michael Burgos was third in the pole vault, and Davis placed third in the 300-meter hurdles.

Archmere finished 14th. The Auks’ best finish was fourth place in the shot put for Josh Cox.

In Division I, Salesianum won five events, which helped them to a third-place finish that came down to the wire. Middletown’s victory in the 4×400-meter relay boosted the Cavaliers to the state championship with 108 points. Cape Henlopen was second with 106, and the Sals were just behind the Vikings with 104.

Roan Samuels and Ethan Walther were both double-winners for the Sals. Samuels captured the shot put with a throw more than five feet better than the next competitor, and he also won the discus by more than 20 feet. Walther won two of the distance events, the 800 and the 1,600.

The Sals’ other winner was the 4×800 relay team of Aidan Leary, Sam Fielding, Jimmy Szpak and Walther.

Jack Grace was second in the shot put, and James Dempsey took second in the 3,200. Dempsey was third in both the 800 and 1,600. Julian Cherundolo was third in the triple jump.

Full results are available at https://live.usp-sports.com/meets/53389.