Salesianum School earns home wrestling win over Caesar Rodney High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Salesianum took control with wins in four consecutive weight classes and went on to a 47-26 win over Caesar Rodney in a prime-time wrestling match on Jan. 4 at Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium.
The visiting Riders won the first two classes, 106 and 117, but Salesianum held an 18-14 lead after a decision by Carter Davis at 144. Caesar Rodney got a pin from Miguel Sagaran at 150, however, and went back into the lead, but the Sals got three falls and a technical fall in the next four bouts to take control.
Salesianum (1-1) travels to Malvern Prep (Pa.) for a dual meet on Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. before participating in the Delcastle Invitational next weekend. Caesar Rodney (1-1) visits Smyrna on Jan. 7, also at 6:30 p.m.
Results
106 Connor Herrmann (Caesar Rodney) over Will Socorso (Salesianum) (Fall 1:17)
113 Benjamin Donato (Caesar Rodney) over Alexander Vasquez (Salesianum) (TF 21-6 2:30)
120 Gabe Campanelli (Salesianum) over Ashton Graham (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 0:37)
126 Dominic Lucian (Salesianum) over Colton Gilbert (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 1:24)
132 Zachary Derbyshire (Salesianum) over Quade Cummings (Caesar Rodney) (Dec 14-8)
138 Johnny Spence (Caesar Rodney) over Dominic Spennato (Salesianum) (Dec 5-4)
144 Carter Davis (Salesianum) over Sean Dixon (Caesar Rodney) (Dec 10-5)
150 Miguel Sigaran (Caesar Rodney) over Garrett Till (Salesianum) (Fall 5:05)
157 Santino Sianni (Salesianum) over Luke Garrett (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 1:51)
165 Chase Thompson (Salesianum) over Turhan Potter (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 1:23)
175 Ben Ranauto (Salesianum) over Fritzsen Brunache (Caesar Rodney) (TF 15-0 3:32)
190 Brayden Ranauto (Salesianum) over Jeremiah Heath (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 3:39)
215 Chris Miller (Salesianum) over Joesph Orton (Caesar Rodney) (Fall 0:40)
285 Aaden Carney (Caesar Rodney) over James Delvescovo (Salesianum) (Fall 0:56)
Photos by Mike Lang.