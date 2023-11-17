Salesianum School earns third straight DIAA Division I boys cross country title; Saint Mark’s is runner-up in Division II

Salesianum defended its boys Division I cross country state championship on Nov. 11 with a narrow victory over Caesar Rodney, which was seeking its first title in the sport. The Sals, who had three top-10 finishers, edged the Riders, 33-36, when their final two scorers cross the finish line in 15th and 16th place.

Ethan Walther and Sam Felice put the Sals in good position by taking the individual championship and second place, respectively, at Brandywine Creek State Park, the team’s hilly home course. But Caesar Rodney, which put on a dominating performance at the Joe O’Neill Invitational last month, came on strong. Led by Maddox Downs, the Riders had all five scorers finish in the top 10; they were fourth, fifth, eighth, ninth and 10th.

James Kennedy had come in seventh for Salesianum, and when James Dempsey and Ian Sabia crossed the line in 11th and 12th, respectively, they had done what they needed to do to take the trophy.

It was the third straight championship and 46th overall dating back to 1969. For Walther, it was his second individual state championship. He was the medalist last year in Division II when he attended Delaware Military Academy.

In the Division II race, Tatnall had four runners in the top eight to take the championship. Saint Mark’s, led by Alec Jurgaitis in sixth place, finished second. The Hornets finished with 40 points, while the Spartans had 93.

Saint Mark’s other scorers were Brian Yeager, who came in 19th, Connor Stockton (17th), Evan Paskevicius (25th) and Patrick Hogate (32nd). Of the seven runners who competed for the Spartans at the Creek, just Stockton is a senior.

Archmere had a successful day as well, placing fifth. The Auks got a ninth-place showing from Camilo Alvarez, one of just two seniors who ran for the team on Saturday. The other scorers included Owen Parsons (20th), Richie Angiullo (23rd), Gavin Rovner (27th) and Aidan Mahon (50th).

The Division II individual titlist was Camerin Williams of A.I. DuPont.