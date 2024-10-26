Salesianum School football continues strong defensive play in win over Middletown High School: Photo gallery

MIDDLETOWN — Salesianum allowed a Middletown touchdown in the middle of the first quarter, but those were the only points the Sals surrendered in a 38-7 win over the Cavaliers on Oct. 25 at Cavalier Stadium. The victory put Salesianum in the driver’s seat in the race for the Class 3A District 1 championship and no worse than the second seed in the upcoming state tournament.

The performance in front of a large crowd on senior night in Middletown was the final one under defensive coordinator Paul Worrilow. The six-year National Football League veteran has accepted a coaching job with the New York Jets. Worrilow, who grew up as a parishioner at St. Mary Magdalen, got emotional as he addressed the team after the game and promised he would follow the Sals as closely as his new job would allow.

In seven wins this season, the Sals have allowed 42 total points.

Middletown’s seven came in the middle of the first quarter. The Cavaliers used a mix of runs and passes to move downfield. Backup quarterback Max Phipps hit William Garrett for 29 yards on one play, then found Darius Pope down the left side for a 25-yard touchdown on a fourth down play.

The Sals recovered a Middletown fumble later in the first and went to work offensively after a slow start. The first play on the drive was a 31-yard pass from Brady McBride (St. John the Beloved Parish) to Billy Neumann that set them up at the Cavs’ 16. Three plays later, they faced a fourth and 10. McBride connected with Odell Teel for an 11-yard gain. Teel finished the drive with a 1-yard plunge that tied the score at 7-7.

Salesianum took over at their own 29 after forcing a turnover on downs at the end of the first quarter. McBride and Neumann teamed up again, this time for 41 yards down the right side to the Cavs’ 30. Aiden Lego then ran up the middle for 28 yards and again for the final two and another Sals score just 34 seconds into the second quarter. The extra point was blocked.

The Cavaliers had some success on kick returns, and a good one set them up at their own 47. Phipps hit Pope to move to the Salesianum 38, but a holding penalty on the next play derailed the drive. Middletown ended up punting, and with 9:14 left in the half, the Sals took over at their own 20.

Again, they went to the air. McBride found Jasir Gaymon for 16 yards on first down. Later, it was McBride and Neumann again, covering 33 yards to the Cavaliers’ 29. On fourth and 2 from the 21, Teel bulled his way to a first down at the 19. Noah Micks would get the touchdown, grabbing a McBride pass. The Sals got the two-point conversion after a long scramble by McBride and a pass to Gaymon.

Pat Dillon spoiled Middletown’s attempt at a last-minute touchdown in the first half with an interception in the end zone. The drive included a 72-yard run by Hanif Miller where the Sals’ Jay Burrell was able to catch up to him in the open field to save a touchdown.

McBride and Micks teamed up again for a 21-yard touchdown pass late in the third, this time on a third down and 17. Micks reached out with one hand to catch the ball while getting a foot down in the end zone.

The Sals scored twice in the fourth. McBride threw his third touchdown pass, this one for 6 yards to Gavin Toto, and Will Christopher kicked a field goal.

McBride completed 11 of 24 passes for 205 yards and the three touchdowns. Neumann had five catches for 130 yards. Teel, Lego and Gaymon each carried for more than 60 yards. Salesianum (7-1) will host Hodgson on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Middletown (6-2) visits Saint Mark’s on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.