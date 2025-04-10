Salesianum School gets volleyball sweep over Dickinson High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Salesianum welcomed Dickinson to campus on April 9 for some volleyball, but it was not a lengthy visit. The Sals overpowered the Rams, getting the 3-0 sweep. Set scores were 25-13, 25-11, and 25-10.

Colin McLaughlin clinched the first set for the Sals with a smash, and they got started in the second with an ace from William Dandurand. McLaughlin and Reid Maas followed with kills, and two points later, there was another ace, and the Sals were on their way. Dickinson scored its first point on a service error by Salesianum, but McLaughlin scored again, and an ace from Andrew Mahoney ended a run that left the Sals on top, 11-1.

Dickinson scored a few, including a blast from Steven Mewha, but there was little that could stop the Sals. The Rams saved two set points, but Sawyer Valle scored the 25th point with a kill.

The Sals continued their performance throughout the third set. Alexander Jankiewicz brought the match to a close with a bomb.

Maas finished with 12 kills to lead the Sals, while Jankiewicz added five, along with four blocks. Thomas Bamonte had five aces. Salesianum (8-2) hosts La Salle College High School (Pa.) on Friday at 4 p.m.

Dickinson (1-5) is at Glasgow on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

