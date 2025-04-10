Our Lenten Journey, April 11, 2025

Did you know that writer Flannery O’Connor went to Mass every day? Her faith was important to her and she wove aspects of it into her writing, which included a prayer journal published in 2013. Today she reminds us that faith is a gift, one worth working for, as we make our way on our Lenten Journey.

It’s the last Friday for Fish Frys — be sure to check them out if you haven’t already. One way to give alms this season is to support these wonderful endeavors, often benefiting charity. Find a Fish Fry here: thedialog.org/datebook-1/

Join The Dialog again this year on Our Lenten Journey. Each day, we will bring you a thought to start your morning — a quote from a saint, a passage from scripture, or thoughts from theologians — along with a links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Here are resources to help you with your Lenten practices:

• Today’s readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/041125.cfm

• Today’s Mysteries of the Rosary: www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

• USCCB Lenten topics: www.usccb.org/search?key=Lent

• Eucharistic Adoration opportunities in the Diocese of Wilmington: thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/

• Obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence this Lent. Read more about Bishop Koenig designating jubilee sites in the Diocese of Wilmington during the ordinary jubilee year 2025: thedialog.org/featured/bishop-koenig-designates-the-jubilee-sites-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-during-the-ordinary-jubilee-year-2025/

• Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese is scheduled for Monday, April 14. Learn more here: thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/reconciliation-monday-april-14-in-diocese-of-wilmington-gives-added-chance-for-catholics-to-go-to-confession-in-advance-of-easter/

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.