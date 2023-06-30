Salesianum School graduate Zach Spence receives athletics academic award at Maryland commencement: Photo gallery

Zach Spence, a 2019 graduate of Salesianum School, was recently honored at the University of Maryland for his academic achievements.

Spence, a member of the Terrapins’ wrestling team, won the Gearey F. Eppley Award, which goes to the male senior student-athlete with the highest grade-point average. He graduated with a degree in landscape architecture and has accepted a job in the Annapolis, Md., area, according to his grandfather, Terry Spence.

He received the award from Maryland athletic director Damon Evans prior to the university commencement. At the ceremony inside the school’s football stadium, however, his photo and that of the women’s winner, tennis player Jonea Bach, were shown on the video board.

Spence attended Holy Angels before going to Salesianum. At Sallies, he was a three-time individual state champion, once at 106 lbs. and twice at 113 lbs. He is the second Salesianum wrestler to win two individual titles. He finished his scholastic career with a record of 130-30.

At Maryland, Spence wrestled at 125 lbs. all three seasons in which he competed. He redshirted in 2021-22. This past season, he went 3-6. He was a three-time all-academic selection in the Big Ten Conference.

