Salesianum School moves closer to opening of fall sports season: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum and Howard tussled in a football in a scrimmage on Aug. 18 at Abessinio Stadium. A decent crowd filed into the bleachers on a warm Friday morning to welcome the return of high school football.

The Sals have a new head coach this season, 2005 graduate Gene Delle Donne. One of his assistants is Paul Worrilow, a graduate of Concord High School and the University of Delaware who played in the National Football League for six seasons. Worrilow graduated from St. Mary Magdalen School and played Catholic Youth Ministry football for the Bulldogs.

The season begins on Aug. 31 for both teams. Salesianum will host Delaware Military Academy at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Maxwell Football Club Pigskin Classic. The other football teams, along with all of the other fall sports, begin the following week. For all of your Catholic high school sports coverage, check www.thedialog.org often, and send story ideas to Mike Lang at mlang@thedialog.org.

All photos by Mike Lang.