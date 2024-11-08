Salesianum School moves to DIAA soccer semifinals with win over Sussex Central High School

WILMINGTON — Salesianum came at Sussex Central fast and furious when the teams met Nov. 7 in the DIAA Division I boys soccer quarterfinals at Sallies’ Fusco Fields. But, despite a multitude of chances, the game was still scoreless at halftime.

That changed quickly, but it was the seventh-seeded Golden Knights who got on the board first, in the 43rd minute. The Sals, the No. 2 seed, recovered immediately, leveling the score less than 60 seconds later, then taking the lead for good in the 44th on the way to a 4-1 victory. They will meet sixth-seeded St. Georges Tech in the semifinal round on Nov. 12 at a time and location to be announced.

The first 40 minutes were filled with opportunities for the Sals, including three corner kicks in the space of about 90 seconds. They attempted seven corners in the half but could not convert any. They also had a number of free kicks and other shots, but the Golden Knights’ defense, particularly goalkeeper Justin Giasco, kept Salesianum off the board.

Sussex Central took advantage of one of its offensive opportunities early in the second half to stun the crowd watching the first varsity event at Salesianum’s new Fusco Fields. Yonny Mazariegos-Ortiz got open in the 18-yard box and took a long pass, turned and blasted a shot high and to the left of Sals keeper Thomas DeRosa to give the Knights the lead.

The Sals answered on the restart. Freshman Bryan Perez-Herrera headed a crossing pass high into the right corner to knot the score.

After getting the ball back, the Sals sent a long through ball up the middle. Perez-Herrera beat Giasco to the ball and chipped it toward the right side of the net, where Chase Esser caught up to it and tapped it home.

Perez-Herrera and Esser kept the pressure on, with Giasco making at least two more big saves to keep it a 2-1 game. However, in the 53rd, Brady Esser was in the right place in front of the net, deflecting a crossing pass off his body and in for an insurance goal. Giasco did what he could to keep the Golden Knights within striking distance, but Declan Takam scored the final goal in the 65th minute.

Final statistics were not available Friday morning. The Sals improved to 11-4-1 with their eighth straight win. The last meeting between Salesianum and St. Georges came in the quarterfinals of the 2022 state tournament, a 3-0 Sals victory.

Sussex Central finished the season 11-5.