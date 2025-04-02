Salesianum School opens boys lacrosse home slate with convincing win

WILMINGTON — Salesianum’s lacrosse team made its 2025 home debut on April 1, and the result looked very similar to many others in recent seasons. The Sals scored 41 seconds into the contest and left with a 19-4 win over Caesar Rodney at Abessinio Stadium.

The Sals, ranked first in the state by 302 Sports and 19th in the country by Inside Lacrosse, lost several key contributors from last season’s team, which finished the year as the eighth-best squad in the country. But that was not an obstacle against the Riders, who entered the game as 302 Sports’ fourth-ranked team.

Brayden Lasensky is back as the Sals’ faceoff specialist, and he dominated the draw all night. After he won the opening faceoff, the Sals set up their offense and capitalized on a low laser from Aidan Rupp. That was the only goal for more than seven minutes, but the reason for that was several spectacular saves by Caesar Rodney goalie Trent Crossley.

Luca Pompeii got on the board for the Sals with five minutes remaining in the first, deking a defender and sending a low shot into the net. Crossley came up with another save after that goal, but there was nothing he could do when Rupp took a pass from Richard Jewell just outside the crease and tucked the ball in at the 4:!0 mark.

The Sals added four more before the quarter ended, including one from Tyler Frampton in the final seconds. Frampton, wielding a long stick, picked up a loose ball on Salesianum’s defensive side of midfield, then sprinted the other way and scored with a low shot.

The lead grew to 10-0 before the Riders got on the board. Tanner Smith scored the goal, making a move on a Sals defender and beating goalie Cam Taylor through the five hole.

Final statistics were not available Wednesday morning. Salesianum improved to 3-0 and hosts Chaminade (N.Y.) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Flyers are currently ranked ninth in the country by Inside Lacrosse.

Caesar Rodney (2-2) visits Cape Henlopen on Friday at 7 p.m.