Salesianum School pulls away in second half to open football season with win over Delaware Military Academy: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The line to get into Abessinio Stadium on Aug. 31 to see Salesianum host Delaware Military Academy snaked outside the venue and down 18th Street over I-95. Those who stuck it out watched as the Sals took control of a close game and pulled away for a 44-21 victory over the Seahawks.

It was the first win for new Sallies coach Gene Delle Donne. The final score was decisive, but it was close until the Sals reeled off four consecutive touchdowns in the second half.

The Seahawks had a promising start, with Malcolm Roy catching a pass for 49 yards on the first play from scrimmage. DMA punished itself, however, with penalty after penalty, and they soon faced a third down and 33. They ended up punting.

The Sals took over and moved the ball steadily downfield, mostly on the ground. Running backs B.J. Alleyne and Andrew Ransome were the primary weapons, but on a third and 9 at the 10, quarterback Ryan Stoehr threw a nice fade to Ben Anton in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 3:21 left in the first.

The teams traded possessions until the early second, when the Sals took over at their own 41 with 10:18 left in the half. Despite some big plays on the drive, including a 20-yard scramble by Stoehr, Salesianum was held to three points on a 37-yard field goal by Colin Maradik.

DMA answered quickly. Odell Teel carried the ball 51 yards to the Sals’ 20 on second down, and Ed Emmens scored up the middle a few plays later to cut the lead to 9-7 with 2:05 to go in the half.

The Sals moved into hurry-up mode, and it paid off. They needed just five plays — all of which were first down — to get those points back. Stoehr threw his second touchdown pass of the evening, hitting Bill Neumann in stride over the middle for a 6-yard score.

Emmens played a key role in the Seahawks’ next touchdown drive. DMA started on their own 14, but after a five-yard gain on first down, Emmens streaked 50 yards down the left side. A few plays later, Teel found Saleem Frank in the end zone. After the extra point, the Sals’ lead was cut to two points.

Alleyne, who spent his freshman year at Salesianum and returned this year after two years at Delaware Military, electrified the sellout crowd on the next play from scrimmage. Stoehr handed him the ball at the Salesianum 22, and Alleyne zigged and zagged his way down the left side of the field for his first score of the evening with 3:45 to go in the third.

The Sals’ defense held on the next possession, and the offense took over at the Seahawks’ 28 after a short punt. Alleyne ran for 10 yards on first down, and after a penalty on the next snap, he went up the middle for a 22-yard score on the following play. That extended the lead to 30-14 seven seconds into the fourth.

Alleyne did it again later, getting his third TD on a 2-yard run. Ransome picked up the Sals’ final points on a 4-yard rush. Nick Driscoll found Chris Trumbull with a 6-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of the night.

According to Salesianum, Alleyne finished with 16 carries for 205 yards and the three TDs. Stoehr completed 16 of 20 pass attempts for 127 yards and two touchdowns. The Sals (1-0) will travel to Bonner and Prendergast (Pa.) on Sept. 8 for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

Delaware Military, playing its first game under coach Matt Carre, is 0-1. The Seahawks visit Delmar on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.