Salesianum School’s DIAA baseball tournament run ends with loss to Cape Henlopen High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Cape Henlopen scored nine runs in a DIAA baseball semifinal win over Salesianum, but the momentun swung toward the Vikings in the top of the third while the No. 1 seed was in the field.

Fourth-seeded Salesianum, the defending state champs, had the bases loaded with two outs. Jude Swift (St. Anthony of Padua Parish) doubled, and two walks loaded the bases. Matt McSorley came up, and he drove a ball toward deep right field. Cape rightfielder Emmett Wheatley raced back, leaped and made the catch as he dove toward the warning track. Cape scored in their next at bat on the way to a 9-2 win on May 30 at Frawley Stadium.

The first run of the game came off the bat of Jase Mitchell. The left-handed batter and Delaware high school player of the year lofted a fly ball down the right field line, and it snuck just inside the foul pole to put the Vikings on top.

Cape added to its lead in the fourth. Aaden Johnson was hit by a pitch to open the frame, and after Sals starter Brandon Emig (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish) retired the next two, Brady Kosc singled. J.J. Lai relieved Emig, and Mitchell greeted Lai with a triple to the wall in right-center, scoring two.

That was more than enough for Vikings starter Brad Marks. The former Saint Mark’s player allowed just two hits over the first six innings and getting into serious trouble only in the third.

Cape Henlopen put the game out of reach in the sixth. The Vikings had five hits and two walks on the way to a six-run inning.

Marks walked the leadoff batter in the seventh and gave up singles to Cole Graham and Mike Dell’Oso, with the second single bringing Alex Gambol home. After a pitching change, Graham scored on an error, but relief pitcher Jacob Smith got the last two outs on a strikeout and fly ball to center.

Mitchell was on base four times with three hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Johnson reached three times with two hits and two runs scored. Marks struck out five, and Smith had two more. Cape improved to 20-1 – the lone loss coming to Salesianum on April 26 – and will meet No. 6 Conrad for the state championship on June 2 at Frawley Stadium at 7 p.m.

Six different Sals had hits. Salesianum finished the season 15-6.

Photos by Mike Lang.