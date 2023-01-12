Salesianum, Ursuline swim past Archmere: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum won all but one event in a 94-45 victory over Archmere in boys swimming on Jan. 11 at the Walnut Street YMCA. Ryan Mahoney Ben Lutcher and Bryce Patterson each won two individual events, and all three swam added a win as part of a relay team.

A girls meet between Ursuline and Archmere also was conducted, with the Raiders winning, 121-49. Individual results were not available as of late Thursday morning.

Salesianum-Archmere

200 Medley Relay

Salesianum (Bryce Patterson, Nolan Burns, Ben Lutcher, Sam McKeown) 1:46.36

200 Freestyle

Ryan Mahoney (S) 1:57.33

200 Individual Medley

Ben Lutcher (S) 2:07.41

50 Freestyle

Nathaniel Bustard (A) 22.78

100 Butterfly

Ryan Mahoney (S) 55.94

100 Freestyle

Bryce Patterson (S) 51.07

500 Freestyle

Ben Lutcher (S) 5:24.79

200 Free Relay

Salesianum (Nathaniel Miller, Sam McKeown, Alexander Tsakumis, John Camfield) 1:35.81

100 Backstroke

Bryce Patterson (S) 58.06

100 Breaststroke

Nolan Burns (S) 1:06.07

400 Free Relay

Salesianum (Timothy Hanway, Ryan Mahoney, Max Moore, Michael Maradik) 3:42.91

All photos by Mike Lang.