Salesianum, Ursuline swim past Archmere: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum won all but one event in a 94-45 victory over Archmere in boys swimming on Jan. 11 at the Walnut Street YMCA. Ryan Mahoney Ben Lutcher and Bryce Patterson each won two individual events, and all three swam added a win as part of a relay team.
A girls meet between Ursuline and Archmere also was conducted, with the Raiders winning, 121-49. Individual results were not available as of late Thursday morning.
Salesianum-Archmere
200 Medley Relay
Salesianum (Bryce Patterson, Nolan Burns, Ben Lutcher, Sam McKeown) 1:46.36
200 Freestyle
Ryan Mahoney (S) 1:57.33
200 Individual Medley
Ben Lutcher (S) 2:07.41
50 Freestyle
Nathaniel Bustard (A) 22.78
100 Butterfly
Ryan Mahoney (S) 55.94
100 Freestyle
Bryce Patterson (S) 51.07
500 Freestyle
Ben Lutcher (S) 5:24.79
200 Free Relay
Salesianum (Nathaniel Miller, Sam McKeown, Alexander Tsakumis, John Camfield) 1:35.81
100 Backstroke
Bryce Patterson (S) 58.06
100 Breaststroke
Nolan Burns (S) 1:06.07
400 Free Relay
Salesianum (Timothy Hanway, Ryan Mahoney, Max Moore, Michael Maradik) 3:42.91
