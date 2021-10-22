Second-half flurry lifts Archmere field hockey to shutout win over Tower Hill: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Tower Hill battled Archmere tooth and nail through the first half of their field hockey matchup on Oct. 21, but the second half was a different story. The Auks came out on the attack in the second half, scoring twice early in the third quarter in a 2-0 victory on Senior Day.

Archmere opened the second half with renewed energy and earned a penalty corner just a minute and a half into the third. They didn’t convert that time, but the play resulted with another corner. This time, Rebecca Olsen’s shot was tipped in front by Bella Dell’Oso and got behind the Hillers’ goalkeeper with 12:45 to go in the third.

It took just a bit longer to double the advantage. With 11:04 remaining, Dell’Oso struck again, swiping a backhanded shot to the left side of the cage.

Tower managed a bit of pressure later in the third, but they were unable to get much action in front of Auks keeper Ava Hughes. The fourth quarter belonged to Archmere, which picked up another two penalty corners, although they could not add to their lead.

The Hillers had the first real opportunity of the afternoon in the first quarter. Lucy Nace intercepted a pass and dribbled in on Hughes, but the keeper rejected Nace’s offering. Hughes also stopped a follow shot.

Despite a few penalty corners, the Auks were unable to get anything on the Tower keeper in the first quarter, but she did get a save on a Dell’Oso shot. Another shot off a penalty corner was deflected wide. Two corners for each team in the second quarter did not result in a goal.

Final statistics were not available early Friday morning. The Auks improved to 10-3 and will host Newark Charter on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. The Hillers (3-7-1) are on the road Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

Photos by Mike Lang.