Soccer and volleyball matchups stand out on athletic schedules for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

With nearly a month in the books, it’s becoming clear which teams are near the top of their respective standings, and which are not. Some of those top teams will meet each other this week in a variety of high school sports, so get out your popcorn.

Saint Mark’s has a real test in soccer, while the Spartans’ volleyball team will try to take down one of the remaining undefeated squads in Delaware. SS. Peter and Paul plays host for a key ESIAC girls soccer game as well.

As usual, check schedules before heading out.

Girls

Field hockey

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Tower Hill (4-3) at Archmere (4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (5-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-2-1), 4 p.m.

Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul (5-2), 4 p.m.

Caravel (7-1) at Ursuline (2-3), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Padua (4-2-1) at Appoquinimink (4-4), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Woodbridge (1-7), 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Ursuline at Conrad (1-6), 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (2-5) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Tome at SS. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul (6-2), 5:30 p.m.

Tower Hill (5-1) at Archmere (7-1), 6 p.m. The Auks host the state champion Hillers in a battle of the green. Tower brings experience and height into Moglia Fieldhouse, led by Sydney Fischer and libero Lily Leung. Archmere has gotten great play from hitter Grace Mahoney and setter Lillian Guzevich.

Padua (3-4) at Caravel (5-1), 6:15 p.m.

Appoquinimink (6-0) at Saint Mark’s (6-1), 7:15 p.m. Undefeated Appo travels north of the canal to battle the once-beaten Spartans in what should be a rocking gymnasium. The Jaguars feature one of the state’s most fearsome hitters in Jaslyn Dawkins, so the Spartans’ back line, led by libero Liv Thomas, will need to be on their toes.

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Colonel Richardson at SS. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Newark Charter (6-0) at Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Archmere at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

St. Michaels at SS. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-7) at Wilmington Friends (3-4), 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Delaware Military (2-4) at Padua, 12:30 p.m.

Cross country

Thursday, Oct. 2

Ursuline at Paul Short Run, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.

Friday, Oct. 3-Saturday, Oct. 4

Saint Mark’s at Great American Festival, Cary, N.C.

Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul (8-1), 4 p.m. The Herons make the trip to Easton, Md., for a big ESIAC battle with SS. Peter and Paul. Gunston comes in at 5-1 and has not had any trouble scoring goals. The Sabres, who have seven freshmen on the 15-girl roster, edged Gunston, 3-2, when the teams met on Sept. 12.

Friday, Oct. 3

Cambridge-South Dorchester at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Flag football

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Saint Mark’s (2-1) vs. Concord (2-1), 4:30 p.m. at Saint Mark’s

Padua (2-1) vs. Cape Henlopen (1-2), 6:30 p.m. at Fusco Field No. 2 at Salesianum

William Penn (1-2) vs. Ursuline (0-3), 6:30 p.m. at Fusco Field No. 1 at Salesianum

Boys

Football

Friday, Oct. 3

St. Elizabeth (3-1) at Dickinson (0-4), 3:30 p.m. The Vikings return after a week off with an early start at Dickinson. With some big games looming, St. Elizabeth will need to make sure they do not look past the Rams.

Saint Mark’s (2-3) at Delaware Military (2-3), 7 p.m. Two teams that could use a win for their state tournament prospects battle at Fusco Field. Saint Mark’s brings its one-two punch at quarterback, with Brett Greene and Terron Tippens, against the Seahawks, who hope to stop a three-game skid.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Salesianum (2-2) vs. Smyrna (1-3), noon at Delaware Stadium, Newark. The Sals and Smyrna meet at Delaware Stadium, where the two teams once battled in an overtime state championship game. Salesianum will have to stop the Eagles’ tandem of quarterback Drew Marks and receiver Phoenix Henriquez, along with running back Kahmaj Kearney. Salesianum offers multiple weapons, particularly on the ground, with Jasir Gaymon and E.J. Cotton leading the way.

Archmere (2-2) at Wilmington Friends (2-2), 2:30 p.m. The Auks travel to Alapocas for a key battle with the rebuilding Quakers. Archmere and Friends have had some great battles over the years. Expect lots of good running in this one, with Ryan Hagenberg and Michael Donovan leading the Auks, and Ronald Berry and Cooper Strauss pacing the Quakers.

Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Hodgson (2-5) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Saint Mark’s (5-1) at Delcastle (5-1-1), 4 p.m. These two squads have played some great soccer over the past few years. Delcastle has emerged yet again as a contender in Division I, while the Spartans are near the top of Division II. The Cougars are coming off their first loss and are playing the first of three straight at home over the next eight days.

Ss. Peter and Paul (5-2) at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 4 p.m.

Archmere (1-4-1) at Tower Hill, 4 p.m.

LaSalle College HS at Salesianum (2-2), 7:30 p.m. These two teams went double overtime last year, with the Explorers scoring very late to take the victory. Salesianum is back in Delaware after a trip to Colorado and continue with their ambitious schedule.

Thursday, Oct. 2

St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Aspira (4-0-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

St. Mary’s at SS. Peter and Paul, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Tower Hill (3-2-1) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Cross country

Friday, Oct. 3-Saturday, Oct. 4

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Great American Festival, Cary, N.C.