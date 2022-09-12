Soccer fills the week for boys sports, with a few big matches

The weekend might be dominated by football, but the rest of the week belongs to the original football. There is one high-profile match in Delaware on the schedule for the Catholic high schools, and two for the traveling Sals of Salesianum, who will make their annual trip to test where they stand.

Soccer

Monday

Archmere (1-0) at MOT Charter (0-0), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Delaware Military (1-0), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans visit Delaware Military in what could be a high-octane track meet on the turf at Fusco Field. Saint Mark’s, ranked third by Delaware Live Sports, defeated the 10th ranked Seahawks, 4-1, last year.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4 p.m.

Red Lion (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 4 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Thursday

Salesianum (1-0) at Boulder (Colo.), 7 p.m.

Friday

Glasgow (0-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Archmere at Sanford (0-1), 4 p.m.

Severn at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at A.I. DuPont (0-0), 11 a.m.

Salesianum at Overland (Colo.), 2 p.m.

Football

Friday

Saint Mark’s (2-0) at Woodbridge (0-1), 7 p.m. The Spartans, the No. 2 team in Class 2A according to Delaware Live Sports, faces a stiff test at No. 7 Woodbridge this Friday. The Blue Raiders, led by former St. Elizabeth head man Marvin Dooley, are smarting after a season-opening loss at Cape Henlopen and will be hyped for their home debut. Saint Mark’s, with its multi-pronged offense and swarming defense, is on the road for the first time against a perennial power.

Saturday

Mount Pleasant (0-1) at Archmere (1-0), 10:30 a.m.

St. Elizabeth (1-0) at Christiana (0-1), 11 a.m.