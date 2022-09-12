High-profile volleyball matches fill Catholic high school girls sports schedule

The first full week of the fall high school sports season brings with it some big-time matchups in volleyball, along with a few field hockey games worth making the trip for.

In field hockey, traditional rivals Ursuline and Padua are scheduled to do battle, as are Catholic rivals Archmere and Saint Mark’s. On the court, Saint Mark’s kicks its schedule into high gear with two matches against top-10 competition, and Padua also has a pair of ranked foes coming up.

Field hockey

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-1) at Delaware Military (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0) at John Carroll, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline (0-2) vs. Padua (0-1), 3:45 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse

Sanford (0-1) at Archmere (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Christiana (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Newark Charter (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Concord (1-1) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Cape Henlopen (1-0) at Ursuline (1-0), 6:15 p.m. The Vikings make their first trip north this season to take on a veteran Ursuline team. Cape took three straight sets in impressive fashion at Delmarva Christian on opening night. The Raiders swept Cape last season in Lewes.

Tuesday

First State Military (0-1) at Archmere (0-1), 5 p.m.

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-1), 5 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Conrad (1-0) at St. Elizabeth (0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Padua (1-0), 6 p.m. Two traditional powers battle in the early season. The Auks will be playing their second match of the week; Padua is returning to the court for the first time since a four-set win over St. Elizabeth on Sept. 9.

Red Lion (0-0) at St. Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (1-0) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. The top-ranked Spartans host the fourth-ranked Force in a battle of two programs always among the state’s best. These two teams are known for big hitters, so expect plenty of fireworks. Saint Mark’s alumna Mary Pat Kwoka is now coaching at Wilmington Charter, but she’ll put nostalgia aside for a few hours.

Saturday

Ursuline at Indian River (1-0), 12:45 p.m.

Padua at Smyrna (1-0), 4 p.m.