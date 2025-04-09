Solid relief pitching, timely hitting carry Saint Mark’s High School baseball past Newark Charter High School: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s overcame two early deficits and got five innings of two-hit relief pitching in a 6-2 victory over Newark Charter on April 8. The Spartans moved to 5-0 with the win.

The Patriots opened the scoring in the first on doubles by Shane Connor and Doron Griffin, but the Spartans’ Zach Pruitt scored on a sacrifice fly to tie it in the second. Newark Charter regained the lead in the third. James Horning singled and Connor doubled to open the inning, and Tanner Emmertz came in to relieve starter Daniel Work. A fly out scored Horning, but that was the Patriots’ last run.

Emmertz (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish) allowed one hit and walked three in four innings. He did not allow a runner to get past second base, and he struck out five on a cold, blustery day.

On offense, the Spartans tied the game in the third with two outs when Owen Duffy scored Chase Thornton with a single to center. Cole Sims opened the fourth with a bloop single to right, and Aiden Collie came in as the courtesy runner for Sims, the catcher. Collie took second on a throwing error, and with one out, Ryan Flasinski dropped a bunt over the pitcher’s mound to put runners at the corners. Collie scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch.

Saint Mark’s tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth with a rally that started with two outs. Flasinski walked, and Tyler Sinko singled to right. Joseph Santoro was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Thornton singled to center to drive in Flasinski and Sinko, and Santoro scored on a bad throw.

Ian Keane came in to work the seventh for the Spartans, and after allowing a first-pitch single, he induced a 5-4-3 double play before retiring the final batter for the win.

Thornton finished with three hits, two runs knocked in and a run scored. Pruitt and Flasinski each reached base twice. Saint Mark’s will host Delmar on Friday at 4 p.m. before welcoming Hodgson on Saturday afternoon at 1.

Griffin struck out eight Spartans. Newark Charter (4-3) hosts William Penn on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park.

