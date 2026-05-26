Spring sports state tournaments continue for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Some sports have already awarded their state championship trophies, but the action continues this week in softball, boys and girls lacrosse, and girls soccer. By Saturday, barring too much bad weather, only soccer will have more than a champion left standing.

Baseball, on the other hand, is just wrapping up its regular season. A few teams have taken advantage of a longer regular season to get in some rain-delayed contests. The state tournament field will be determined later this week, and the postseason will commence on June 2.

Tickets to all postseason events are available at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA except for the softball championship game, which is May 30 at the University of Delaware. Those tickets can be had at www.bluehens.com.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday, May 26

Salesianum (12-5) at Archmere (11-6), 3 p.m. The Sals and Auks try again to get the regular-season finale in after rain wreaked havoc with the schedule last week. The Sals have not played in two weeks, and the Auks have had a week off, so expect the teams’ aces to get the start in a well-pitched game that will serve as a final test before the state tournament begins next week.

Polytech (7-10) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-13), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Lacrosse

Wednesday, May 27

No. 4 St. Andrew’s (15-2) at No. 1 Salesianum (13-4), 4:30 p.m. The Saints will be the latest team to try and solve the Sals. St. Andrew’s just one game against a Delaware foe this year.

Saturday, May 30

Winner of St. Andrew’s-Salesianum vs. winner of No. 6 Smyrna-No. 2 Cape Henlopen, noon at Caesar Rodney High School, Camden.

Girls

Softball

Tuesday, May 26

No. 9 Saint Mark’s (14-6) at No. 1 Caravel (18-1), 5 p.m. Saint Mark’s held off Concord to reach the semifinals, where the defending state champions await. As important as it will be to hit, the Spartans will need to be outstanding in the field as well.

Wednesday, May 27

Winner of Saint Mark’s-Caravel vs. winner of No. 5 Polytech-No. 4 Sussex Tech, time TBA, University of Delaware

Friday, May 29

State championship, 7 p.m. at University of Delaware

Lacrosse

Wednesday, May 27

No. 5 Archmere (13-4) at No. 1 Tower Hill (16-0), 4:30 p.m. Archmere got to this point with a road win against an Independent Conference opponent, but the Hillers have been the best team in Delaware this season, and the highest-scoring, averaging nearly 20 goals per outing. The Auks have had a solid defense this year and will try to reverse an earlier loss to the Hillers.

Saturday, May 30

Winner of Archmere-Tower Hill vs. winner of No. 3 Caesar Rodney-No. 2 Cape Henlopen, 3 p.m. at Caesar Rodney High School, Camden

Soccer

Wednesday, May 27

Division II

No. 11 Wilmington Christian (10-5-1) at No. 3 Saint Mark’s (8-2-3), 4 p.m. The Warriors knocked off the third seed, Sussex Academy, in an upset. They’ll need to overcome a Spartans squad that allowed fewer than a goal per game this year.

Division I

No. 5 Caesar Rodney (10-2-3) vs. No. 4 Padua (8-4-2), 7:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Riders allowed just six goals all season, but two of them came against Padua in a loss on May 13, also at Abessinio. Eva Sheppard gives CR another weapon out of the goalkeeper’s position, but Padua counters with prolific scorer Emme Mulvena and a solid supporting cast.

Thursday, May 28

Division II

No. 5 Wilmington Friends (13-2-1) at No. 4 Ursuline (11-3-1), 4 p.m. The highest-scoring team in the state, Friends, will battle at Serviam Field with a semifinal berth on the line. Ursuline is battle-tested against some of the best teams in the state.

No. 10 Archmere (8-6-1) at No. 2 Caravel (9-2-3), 6 p.m. The Auks’ record does not jump off the screen, but opponents should take them lightly at their own peril. Archmere battled several of the best teams in the state and held their own. They did play Caravel earlier this season, a game the Bucs won in a shutout.