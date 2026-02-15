St. Elizabeth girls basketball celebrates senior night with win over Padua Academy: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth continued to get itself ready for the girls’ basketball state tournament with a solid defensive performance in a 45-31 win over Padua on Feb. 13 at the St. E Center. The Vikings remained undefeated against Delaware opponents with the win.

It was senior night for the Vikings, and one of them carried the pregame buzz onto the court. Makayla Sullivan was hot in the early going, swishing a trio of three-point shots to get St. Elizabeth off to a big start. The third one came after Padua’s Gianna Graham (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) tied the game, 8-8, and began a 7-0 St. Elizabeth run to end the quarter. The final four points of the first came on a long field goal from Skylar Bolden and a transition layup by Za’Mylah Seda-Owens.

Seda-Owens had another steal and hoop to open the second before Lily DiMarco (St. John the Beloved Parish) ended the Vikings’ run. The Pandas, however, managed just five points in the quarter as St. E’s hit them with a ferocious pressure defense, and the Vikings doubled Padua by halftime, leading, 26-13.

St. Elizabeth continued with the defense into the third, but the Pandas cut the lead to eight thanks to three-pointers by Sophia Baffone (St. John the Beloved Parish) and Mallory Kehner (St. Mary Magdalen Parish).

Kai Dwirantwi scored off an offensive rebound to open the final quarter, again getting the Pandas to within eight to 35-27 with nearly seven minutes remaining. But that was their only field goal in the last quarter. The physcal nature of the game resulted in several trips to the free throw line for the Pandas, but the Vikings did a good job running the clock and the ball moving. Seda-Owens had a three-pointer in the fourth, and Taylor Tucker added a two. St. E’s also made five of six free throws.

Sullivan led the Vikings with 17 points, while Seda-Owens chipped in with 13. St. Elizabeth (15-3) closes out the regular season on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. at MOT Charter.

For the Pandas, Graham had eight and Dwirantwi six. Padua fell to 9-10 and also will wrap up the regular season on Feb. 17 on the road at Saint Mark’s. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.