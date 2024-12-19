St. Elizabeth High School gets contributions from all in girls basketball win over Appoquinimink High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth’s girls basketball team played Dec. 18 without one starter for the entire game and another for most of it, but that didn’t deter them much in a 55-25 win over Appoquinimink at the St. E Center.

ZaMylah Seda-Owens scored five points in the first quarter before departing, and Taniyah Reese was unavailable, both because of injuries. The Lady Jaguars were down just eight at the half, but the Vikings pulled away in the third, outscoring their opponent, 20-2.

Alaya Dorsey played much of the game at the point guard, and she had three points to go along with 10 rebounds. Freshman Anissa Harris was the leading scorer, collecting 14 points and six rebounds. Skylar Bolden also finished in double figures with 13 points. Makayla Sullivan had nine points and 10 rebounds. The Vikings also had a combined 27 steals, led by Tori Richardson with seven.

St. Elizabeth improved to 2-2 and will play Notre Dame (N.J.) on Saturday at noon at Chester (Pa.) High School.

Nine players scored for Appo, led by Mikaila Mastrandrea’s six. The Lady Jaguars (1-5) will take on Tower Hill on Dec. 27 at 6:15 p.m. at the Diamond State Classic at Tatnall School.

Photos by Mike Lang.