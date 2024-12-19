THE BOOKS ARE IN! Order your 2025 Diocese of Wilmington directory while they last

THE BOOKS ARE IN! Order your 2025 Diocese of Wilmington directory while...

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington 2025 Directory is hot off the press.

Schools, parishes and others should get their orders in ASAP.

A handy resource with up-to-date information on parishes, diocesan offices, priests, religious men and women, schools and organizations is available for purchase.

You’ll find phone numbers, email address, websites, Mass schedules, a list of parishes by location, a history of the diocese and more.

Cost of the directory is $35. Call 302-573-3109 for more information or go to thedialog.org and click on the “Purchase a directory” button at the top of every page.