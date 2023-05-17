St. Elizabeth High School girls soccer closes season with senior night victory: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — It was a night filled with opportunities, but only once could anyone cash in. St. Elizabeth’s Mackenzie Hilferty scored in the 54th minute for the lone goal of the game as the Vikings wrapped up their girls soccer season with a 1-0 victory over Tatnall on senior night at Abessinio Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Tatnall applied much of the pressure early in the second. Vikings goalkeeper Alyssa Pope, playing her final high school game, familiarized herself with the stadium turf, making several nice saves as the Hornets looked to open the scoring.

St. Elizabeth also had chances, including a long through ball in the 47th minute that Tatnall keeper Grace Hill got to before the Vikings strikers. But a steal by Hilferty changed that. Hilferty got the ball around midfield and went in on a two-on-one. She kept the ball, approached Hill and scored to the keeper’s right.

The Hornets kept coming in an attempt to tie. The Vikings kept players back, and it paid off with a bunch of clogged passing lanes and a few blocked shots by defenders. Pope stopped the shots that did get through the maze of maroon shirts.

Hill kept the margin at one goal with some quality saves herself, including a stop after a Hornets turnover, and the Vikings could not convert on their four corner kicks.

Pope had 14 saves in the win for St. Elizabeth (2-13), who won two of its final four games.

Hill stopped 10 shots for the Hornets (2-13), who outshot the Vikings, 16-11.

All photos by Mike Lang.