St. Elizabeth High School overwhelms Charter School of Wilmington in girls basketball: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The St. Elizabeth girls basketball team won its ninth straight game and remained undefeated in the Diamond State Athletic Conference with a 69-17 win at Wilmington Charter on Feb. 7.

The Vikings were in control throughout this contest. Za’Mylah Seda-Owens led the team with 16 points. Anissa Harris had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Skylar Bolden contributed 10 points and had nine rebounds.

St. Elizabeth is 13-3 and will visit conference foe Delaware Military on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.

Final statistics were not available for Wilmington Charter. The Force (6-10) play their final regular-season home game on Feb. 9 against Tower Hill at 5:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.