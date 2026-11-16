St. Elizabeth High School wraps up football season with big win over McKean High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth’s football team knew its season was coming to an end Nov. 14 against McKean, so the Vikings went out on a good note. They had some fun while overwhelming the Highlanders, taking a 40-0 win at Abessinio Stadium.

McKean simply had few answers for the Vikings’ offense, beginning with the opening drive. Dom Carucci, normally a lineman, carried the ball on first down for about 20 yards. Quarterback Chris Cerasari was next, taking the ball to the Highlanders’ 27. Carucci went off right tackle on the next play for the early touchdown. A two-point conversion made it 8-0 90 seconds into the game.

McKean moved the ball well on its first possession, getting to the Vikings’ 10 before losing the ball on a fumble. St. Elizabeth needed just three plays to capitalize, with the final play being a 78-yard touchdown run by Cerasari, who shook off a defender at the Highlanders’ 3.

The Vikings added one more touchdown before the first quarter ended. Spreewell Dickerson closed out a 62-yard drive with a one-yard dive with 12 seconds left on the clock. All of the yards came on the ground.

Their next scoring drive consumed more than four minutes of the second quarter. Most of the gains came on the ground, although Cerasari did hit Landen Reyburn (St. Elizabeth Parish) with a 15-yard pass. It came down to a fourth and goal, and Dickerson bulled his way six yards for the score, with Cerasari adding another two-point conversion to extend the lead to 28-0.

McKean reached the St. Elizabeth 24 on the opening possession of the second half, but they turned it over on downs. The Vikings scored twice more in the game. Jaiden Rajis caught a 38-yard touchdown pass in the third, and Mi’Cah Hamilton ran for a five-yard score midway through the fourth.

St. Elizabeth wrapped up the season with a record of 4-6. The Highlanders finished 1-9.

Photos by Mike Lang.