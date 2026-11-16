Saint Mark’s High School advances in DIAA soccer with win over Brandywine High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Saint Mark’s moved its Division II soccer quarterfinal from the Graveyard to Odyssey Charter School, but the Spartans looked right at home on the turf. Saint Mark’s hit the gas from the word “go,” scored in the fourth minute and went on to a 6-1 victory over Brandywine on Nov. 14.

The Spartans, seeded third in Division II, will face No. 2 Tower Hill on Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at DE Turf in Frederica. The teams met on Sept. 19 at Tower Hill, with the Spartans getting the 2-0 win.

After missing on a few opportunities in the first three minutes, Saint Mark’s broke through. A steal was sent to Brayden Wrinn, and he launched a rocket into the upper 90 right for the 1-0 lead.

After a few more near-misses for the Spartans, Brandywine generated some offense. One shot landed on top of the net, and off a free kick, Spartans goalkeeper Tom Swasey stopped a high shot by the Bulldogs’ Quinn Wagner.

A few minutes after that save, the Spartans had a throw-in on the offensive side of the field. They worked the ball ahead to Brady McMann, and he beat Bulldogs keeper Ben Lassiter low to the far side for the 2-0 lead.

Lassiter made a few saves to keep Brandywine close, but he had no shot in the 28th minute. Scott McDermott chased down a ball to the left of the net, and just before the ball crossed the end line, McDermott passed off the side of his foot into the 18-yard box, where Caleb Nelson was all alone and didn’t miss. Lassiter made one more stellar save late in the half to keep it 3-0 at the break.

The play became more physical as the night wore on, but Lassiter kept his eye on the ball and stopped several more Spartans opportunities. Swasey made a big save on a Brandywine corner kick in the 51st minute, and the Spartans took off the other way. The play finished when McMann found McDermott in front of the net, and McDermott tallied.

As the game progressed, Saint Mark’s reserves made their way on to the field, but Wrinn scored his second goal on a left-footed shot. Finally, in the 76th, Nolan Hayden scored one for the bench, sending a shot into the box, where it banged off a defender and into the net.

Wagner spoiled the shutout a minute later. He got the Bulldogs on the board by going end to end, and after going around a defender, he sent a laser into the top right corner of the net.

Swasey had eight saves, and Andrew Weisenfels added two for the Spartans. The Spartans improved to 12-4.

Brandywine finished the season with a 10-7 record.

Screenshots by Mike Lang.