St. Elizabeth readies for boys basketball postseason with win over Caravel Academy: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The St. Elizabeth boys basketball team closed its regular season on a positive note, building a big lead before taking a 69-59 win over Caravel on Feb. 19 at the St. E Center. The Vikings improved to 16-4 and will find out their state tournament seeding on Friday afternoon.

St. Elizabeth played without one starter and a key reserve, but Myon Dale made the most of his chance to start by scoring the first four points of the afternoon. The Vikings started with an 11-0 lead, with Masen Price hitting a three-pointer for the final points, before the Buccaneers got on the board. Caravel got its offense going, sticking close to St. E’s, with Quan Lee hitting a corner three with a few seconds to go in the first to make the score 19-16 Vikings. That triple ended an 8-0 Bucs run.

Caravel tied the game at 21 on a second-chance field goal by Garrett Bohn, but the Vikings took control after that. Kenny Hunter Jr. drove the baseline for two points, then scored from distance. Kiyen Alexander added a transition layup after a steal to push the St. Elizabeth lead to seven.

After Caravel scored, the Vikings continued their offensive assault. Hunter had a big quarter as the lead grew to 17 at halftime. The Vikings stretched the lead to 20 in the third quarter, and coach Mike Cassidy was able to get some valuable playing time for everyone on the roster.

Hunter and Alexander each had 21 points for the Vikings. Dale finished with 10. St. Elizabeth will likely have a first-round bye and will next play in the second round of the state tournament on Feb. 27.

Lee led the Bucs with 17 points. Caravel (12-8) will find out Friday if they earned a spot in the 24-team tournament field.

