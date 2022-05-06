St. Elizabeth wins second straight softball game: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Bella Zagame and Jenna Bozzo each had four hits as St. Elizabeth softball won its second consecutive game with an 11-1 decision in five innings against First State Military on May 5 at Canby Park.

The Vikings got the offense started with four in the second on just two hits, including a popup that fell near the outfield grass, scoring a pair. Another scored in the third on an infield single with one out. St. Elizabeth loaded the bases with two outs in the third, but First State pitcher Delaney Smith got out of trouble with one of her 11 strikeouts.

Angela Cheney tripled to open the Vikings’ half of the fourth and scored on an infield single. St. Elizabeth would again load the bases with two outs, but a run scored on a wild pitch, and a single scored another as they added five more.

Hailey Rambo allowed three hits and got the win for the Vikings (2-11). They remain at Canby Park for a game Saturday at 11 a.m. against Mount Pleasant, weather permitting.

The Bulldogs (4-8) are scheduled to visit Delcastle on Saturday morning, also at 11.

All photos by Mike Lang.